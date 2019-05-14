A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late Monday, KHOU 11 reports.
Witness video of the shooting was widely circulated on social media overnight. In the video, the woman can be heard shouting “I’m pregnant” multiple times before she is shot.
Lt. Steve Dorris with the Baytown Police Department said an officer was patrolling an apartment complex when he saw the 45-year-old woman, who he reportedly had previous encounters with. The officer said he knew the woman had outstanding warrants, so he approached her to arrest her, according to the police department’s Facebook page.
Witness video appears to show the woman on the ground when about five gunshots ring out. KHOU 11 chose to not show that unedited video at this time because it is very graphic, and it is unclear who originally recorded it.
Police said the officer attempted to render aid to the woman, but she died at the scene.
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]
21 thoughts on “Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be Pregnant”
When does this police abuse stop.Always against somebody Black .He lived in this complex so he knew this lady and had dealings with her before.Seems like he used all these bullshit excuses to get rid of someone he thought was a problem in the community.This ain’t going away quietly. Why did he not call for backup.Even if he had to let this person get away they know where she lived.She was on the ground .A police cannot be allowed to start killing people because they get mad.We demand better than that..
She was killed because she (the violent beast) wrestled away his stun gun. Now get to steppin’ before you get Sandra Blanded, fool
Bottom line no more welfare and WIC payments
The vic doesnt show that she had the stunt gun …..the police officer didnt use correct police procedures …he sould be fired and charged ….!!!! my condolences go out to the family and the officers….
Knee Growrh please get a clue
From the Minds of independent Thinkers of the 3rd Grade Dropout Section:
We all have our uneducated opinions why the Dear Sister was Assassinated by this Racist, Jack-Booted, Goose-Stepping, Klan-Sympathizing Brown Shirt Terrorist. My Dear Brothers and Sisters, I urge you to consider thinking outside the Box. This unarmed Dear Sister’s Assassination is no different from that of Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Carl Hampton and all of those in between that were Assassinated while unarmed.
This Bottom Feeder, an alleged police officer, was in uniform, working an off-duty security job which required a weapons certification. It is a conflict-of-interest for a peace officer to work an off-duty job which requires his certification that was granted by the city. The bottom line is he is not authorized to use his city authorized certification and city authorized uniform for services of no city benefit
I’m walking! I’m actually walking to my house!” the woman screams at him. She later says the officer is “harassing” her.The video shows the officer apparently trying to handcuff the woman, but she breaks free. The officer then fires his Taser stun gun, and the woman slowly drops to the ground.
*
A scuffle ensues. The woman keeps yelling “Why?” but the officer isn’t heard answering.
*
As the officer keeps trying to arrest the woman, she flails her arms and yells, “I’m pregnant!”
*******
Still sounds like harrassment, sounds like the officer saw this woman and ruff her up from a previous issue, I would like to know did he radio this incident in to headquarters and call for backup before proceeding to try and arrest the victim, did he explain that she was under arrest and why, it appears the the officer went off script in trying to apprehend her. This whole situation appears to have been sloppily handled and avoidable.
Beast. And I’m referring to the colored woman
The beast apparently is the animal that spawn you. You’re a prime example of why abortions should remain legal. You low down blizzard. Your mom should be on death row, for releasing you into into society.
Meant to say low down buzzard.
She took him weapon. What did you expect the outcome to be? RT please don’t give proof why our people have the lowest IQ’s, please
Did the race soldier have a warrant in his possession,she’s a negro she has no rights he’s bound to respect.He murders her now he’s on paid leave.Mr Noor in minn.kills a white woman who comes out of no ware in the dark,and he’s in jail.This is what a race war looks like.Black America you have no friends.
Outstanding warrants, 45 and pregnant? I’m sure “the Husband” at home will be able to confirm that. Lying on the ground when shots rang out (hands up don’t shoot)
This is very disturbing why did he have to kill her She’s unarmed. This bastard need to be locked away.
She was armed. She tased him after she got hold of his taser. Had she simply let the officer arrest her on her outstanding warrants, got bonded out of jail and taken care of her business in court, like the rest of us mere mortals, she’d still be alive. At 45 years of age, she should know that if you take possession of a policeman’s weapon, if you don’t kill him/her, you’re going to die. Pregnant or not. As a matter of fact, instead of using the “I’m pregnant” excuse hoping for a different outcome, she should have used that very reasoning to avoid conflict with a police officer, and she sure as hell should not have grabbed his weapon. She’s dead and it’s her fault. I feel bad for her family.
Real talk Kates. Sad part is these fools believe the spin. Take an officers weapon as seenwhat happens to your azz. Colored folk ain’t never learn
an officer was patrolling an apartment complex when he saw the 45-year-old woman, who he reportedly had previous encounters with. The officer said he knew the woman had outstanding warrants
*****
So, basically he initiated an altercation with this woman because he had beef with her in the past and used the fact that she had warrants as an excuse to start conflict with her. Did he run a background check to see if her warrants were still active, and if they were he should have called for backup before approaching her. When an officer arrest someone on a warrant he’s supposed to radio in first. I bet this animal didn’t follow one protocol and now someone is dead.
Animal Animal Animal…
ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟻𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟿𝟻-𝟻𝟶𝟶 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . See More
*dog
HE wouldn’t have shot a fog that any times.
He actually did