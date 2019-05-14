Rape And Kidnapping Trial Begins For Ex-NFL Star Kellen Winslow II

Jury selection kicked off Monday in the trial of ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who faces charges of rape, kidnapping and indecent exposure, CBS reports.

Winslow, 35, the son of former San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, allegedly raped two women in Encinitas, Calif., in 2018, as well as an unconscious teen girl in 2003, and exposed himself to an elderly woman at a gym earlier this year, the report states,

He is facing life imprisonment on those charges.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin today in the trial of ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who faces charges of raping two women in Encinitas in 2018 and an unconscious teenage girl in 2003, as well as exposing himself to a woman at a Carlsbad gym.https://t.co/JBWaHGYRc3 pic.twitter.com/sIOEhhKLZc — The Coast News Group (@coastnewsgroup) May 13, 2019

Here’s a break down of the case:

He is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2003 at a home in Scripps Ranch.

He reportedly lured a 54-year-old transient — who was hitchhiking — into his Hummer for a ride, then raped her in March 2018.

Later that year in May, he kidnaped, raped and sodomized a 59-year-old homeless woman and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Winslow’s three separate cases have reportedly been combined into one for the trial.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges last year, but in March, while out on a $2 million bail and awaiting trial, he was arrested again for touching himself at a Carlsbad gym and groping a woman in a hot tub at the same gym.

He also faces charges of entering a mobile home where an 86-year-old woman was sleeping and another incident where he exposed himself to his 55-year-old neighbor while she was gardening in her yard.

At trial, his lawyers could argue a mental illness defense. His attorneys also want to exclude any evidence that Winslow watched pornography of “elders.” While CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) has been discovered in many former NFL players it is unclear if Winslow has been diagnosed with the brain disease.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: