Russell Wilson Gives New House To His Mother On Mother’s Day [WATCH]

If he isn’t already his mother’s favorite child/son, Russell Wilson just clinched the designation on Mother’s Day. That’s cause he went and bought his Momz her very own house!

Check out what happens when the Seattle Seahawks quarterback passes the key ring to the front door to his mother, Tammy Wilson. When she asks what it’s for, Russell tells her, “it’s the key to your house.”

After taking a moment to process the news, when she realizes it’s the real deal she goes berserk … in a good way, of course.

Watch as Mrs. Wilson goes though several stages … from being shocked to elated to nearly peeing herself to bawling. It’s incredible. And no we’re not making it up. Just check out the video.

“All these years you have never asked me for anything… only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE,” Wilson said of the gift afterward …

“Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma. #HappyMothersDay #GodIsGood”

Russell’s singer/dancer wife, Ciara, chimed in with this sentiment:

“What a beautiful day and moment. Tears of Joy! The perfect Mother’s Day. God you’re a good good father.”

We don’t actually know where the new house is located, but since Russell grew up in Virginia, and his family lives there, it could be there or it could be near his home in the Seattle area. Russel’s father, Harrison Wilson, died in 2010.

We’re sure this one Mother’s Day Mrs. Tammy Wilson won’t soon forget, all made possible by her superstar son who just singed a 4-year, $140M deal with the Seahawks — the richest contract in NFL history!!!

