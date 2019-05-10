Chris Darden Will No Longer Defend Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer

Longtime attorney Chris Darden is withdrawing his representation of the man accused of shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle in March.

Darden cited personal reasons in an announcement posted on Facebook Friday, saying that he and his children had been received death threats after he took on the highly publicized case.

“After centuries of a history of black men hung from trees without trial, or after the thousands of cases of black men tried, convicted and executed without counsel … I cannot understand why in 2019 some people would deny a black man his 6th Amendment right to counsel of his choice,” he wrote. “Or why defending such a man should invite threats not only against me but against my children too.”

Darden told the Los Angeles Times as to why he took on the case in the first place, “I defend poor people — that’s all I do. And he’s definitely poor.”

He added that there were some similarities between this and his most famous case, prosecuting O.J. Simpson in his 1995 double murder trial for which Simpson was ultimately acquitted.

“Just as they were in 1995-Cowards never change,” he wrote. “These days these cowards don’t send letters instead they sit anonymously behind keyboards threatening a man’s mother and children.”

It is unclear who will represent Holder now. He is the alleged gunman who shot and killed Hussle on March 31st and wounded two others in the parking lot of The Marathon Clothing Store.

