CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

MTV Launches ‘Save Our Moms’ Campaign To Combat Mortality

Leave a comment

(Photo by AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — MTV is launching a campaign aimed at stemming the rise of maternal mortality in the U.S.

Thursday’s launch of “Save Our Moms” comes as Mother’s Day approaches and will feature original content and educational resources across all MTV platforms.

The centerpiece will feature a video produced by actress Lena Waithe‘s Protest Art Productions and directed by “HALA” filmmaker Minhal Baig. Waithe says in a statement every mother deserves the right to go home with their child.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds about 700 women die of pregnancy-related problems in the U.S. each year. However, black women were more than three times more likely to die than white women.

Researchers have found 60% of all pregnancy-related deaths can be prevented with better health care and support.

Our Favorite Celeb Babies
13 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Lena Waithe , maternal mortality , MTV

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close