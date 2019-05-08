Life & Style
HomeLife & StyleFamily & Relationships

Taraji P. Henson Renovates Home For Stepmother [WATCH]

Leave a comment

Actress Taraji P. Henson decided to do something nice for her stepmother Angie, who came into her life when Henson was 16. She says that her father and Angie worked for years to buy a home and finally purchased one in Maryland.

After Taraji’s father died in 2006, Angie was left alone and Taraji decided eventually, as the house had become somewhat rundown, that it was time to update and upgrade it. She describes Angie as giver who was to be totally surprised by the home makeover.

Watch below as Henson, working with home decor site Houzz, surprised her stepmother with a brand new living and dining room. Are you inspired to make some changes in your home after watching it?

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebrities Who’ve Mastered The Art Of Being Step-Parents
17 photos
black actresses , home improvement , Taraji P Henson

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close