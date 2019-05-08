Taraji P. Henson Renovates Home For Stepmother [WATCH]

Actress Taraji P. Henson decided to do something nice for her stepmother Angie, who came into her life when Henson was 16. She says that her father and Angie worked for years to buy a home and finally purchased one in Maryland.

After Taraji’s father died in 2006, Angie was left alone and Taraji decided eventually, as the house had become somewhat rundown, that it was time to update and upgrade it. She describes Angie as giver who was to be totally surprised by the home makeover.

Watch below as Henson, working with home decor site Houzz, surprised her stepmother with a brand new living and dining room. Are you inspired to make some changes in your home after watching it?

PHOTO: PR Photos

