Black-Owned Food Manufacturer Expands To 3,000 Kroger Stores

Neilly’s Foods, a York-based company have announced that they will expand the distribution nationwide of 6 SKUs of their all-natural and easy-to-prepare Rice Mixes. The expansion is to include Kroger Nationwide and other Kroger’s banners like Fry’s, Food4Less, Ralphs, QVC and more. Kroger is the second largest general retailer in the United States with over 3,000 locations nationwide.

Included in the expansion are Neilly’s Zesty Rice and Red Beans Mix, Jerk Rice and Black Beans Mix, Cajun Gumbo Rice Mix, Coconut Rice Mix, Jambalaya Rice Mix and Brown Rice Jambalaya Rice Mix. The national retailer already carries Neilly’s Line of Healthy and Multicultural Rice Mixes in about 600 locations.

Neilly’s food was created out of the founder’s passion to bring authentic multicultural, healthy, and convenient meal solutions to consumers across the United States. Over the years Neilly’s has continuously wowed consumers with delicious, all natural and wholesome, entrees, sides and appetizers.

Neilly’s products are also available at other supermarkets across the United States including Walmart, Wholefoods markets, Giant Food stores, Weis Markets, Ingles and many more independents supermarkets. “Our goal is to make delicious and healthy eating affordable and convenient for our consumers, this expansion will give a sizable footprint in Southern California,” said Albert Ndjee, Co-founder and C.E.O of Neilly’s foods. “…and we’re grateful for this partnership with the Kroger organization,” he added.

To learn more about Neilly’s Food, visit www.neillys.com and like them on Facebook.

