Polo Ralph Lauren Celebrates Black Equestrians In New Campaign [Photos]

Acclaimed fashion designer Ralph Lauren celebrates Black equestrians with his latest campaign, which features crew members from Work to Ride, a Philadelphia-based non-profit organization that gives disadvantaged urban youth the opportunity to learn, train, and develop life skills through horsemanship and equestrian activities.
Shot by Sharif Hamza, the campaign features the crew decked out in Polo Ralph Lauren’s signature styles, including classic Oxford Shirt, Silk Narrow Tie, Mesh Polo, and more, per elle.com.
On the brand’s official Instagram account, we learn the stories of Work to Ride alumni—Daymar Rosser, Kareem Rosser, Shariah Harris, and Malachi Lyles. Each is an accomplished rider with multiple accolades and have helped drive and push the organization forward over the years, the report states.
View this post on Instagram
Kareem Rosser, one of the program's brightest stars, led the #WorkToRide team to victory at the National Interscholastic Polo Championship in 2011. After graduating from the program and enrolling in college, he led his Colorado State University team to the Intercollegiate Polo Championship in 2015, and was named the Intercollegiate Player of the Year. . “A lot of polo players quote Winston Churchill, who said, ‘A polo handicap is your passport to the world,’” says Rosser, who has played on Nacho Figuera’s famed Black Watch team. “And it really is. It’s such a global sport.” . Read more about Kareem Rosser on #RLMag—link in bio. . Ralph Lauren is proud to support the Work to Ride foundation with a grant that will directly fund collegiate scholarships for the Work to Ride high school athletes.
via Complex:
Children between the ages of seven to 19 participate in equestrian activities in Fairmount Park, get paid to maintain the horse stables, and can receive after-school tutoring so their grades don’t suffer. Shortly after it was founded in 1994, Work to Ride’s high school players made history as the country’s first competitive polo team made up of players who were all Black and African American.
In celebration of the organization, Polo Ralph Lauren partnered with Work to Ride to tell their story in its latest campaign.
“Ralph Lauren. a brand that has always had a deep affinity for the equestrian lifestyle, is proud to support the Work to Ride foundation with a grant that will directly fund collegiate scholarships for the Work to Ride high school athletes,” the company’s press release reads. “This structure creates a path to academic, athletic, and personal success, one polo match at a time. It provides a place for youth from around Philadelphia to learn how to ride and play polo, but it also teaches them responsibility.”
In addition to the campaign, Polo Ralph Lauren is gifting Work to Ride with a grant that “will directly fund collegiate scholarships for the Work to Ride high school athletes.”
You can check out a few of the campaign highlights below:
View this post on Instagram
The first African-American woman to play at the highest tier of US Polo, Shariah Harris is a natural born-leader with skills in many arenas. When she isn’t leading the women’s polo team to the National Intercollegiate semi-finals or mentoring younger players in the Work to Ride program, she’s pursuing her degree at Cornell University. . She says: “I saw the impact I had on other women of color, who were inspired by what I was doing…It drove it home that I was doing something more than just playing the game.” . Read more about Shariah Harris’ full story on #RLMag—link in bio. . Ralph Lauren is proud to support the Work to Ride foundation with a grant that will directly fund collegiate scholarships for the Work to Ride high school athletes. . #WorkToRide
View this post on Instagram
“Polo allowed me to find who I truly am, and it provided alternatives that we normally wouldn’t have as kids growing up in West Philadelphia,” Rosser says of the #WorkToRide program. . Read more about Kareem Rosser on #RLMag—link in bio. . Ralph Lauren is proud to support the Work to Ride foundation with a grant that will directly fund collegiate scholarships for the Work to Ride high school athletes.
View this post on Instagram
A two-time Interscholastic National Champion, Daymar Rosser is also the founder and captain of the Roger Williams University polo team—which he led to the Intercollegiate National Championship in the program’s second year. “Because we started from nothing and no one believed in us,” he says, “we were motivated as a team to win and put our school on the map, and each and every game we were just ready to play polo.” . Explore Daymar Rosser’s full story on #RLMag—link in bio. . Ralph Lauren is proud to support the Work to Ride foundation with a grant that will directly fund collegiate scholarships for the Work to Ride high school athletes. . #WorkToRide
View this post on Instagram
“Back in June of last year, I wrote, ‘I will model for Ralph Lauren,’ in my book where I write down my goals,” Lyles says. “And the next thing you know, it’s happening.” . Read more about Malachi's polo career and ambitions for the future on #RLMag—link in bio. . Ralph Lauren is proud to support the Work to Ride foundation with a grant that will directly fund collegiate scholarships for the Work to Ride high school athletes. . #WorkToRide
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
One thought on “Polo Ralph Lauren Celebrates Black Equestrians In New Campaign [Photos]”
Our black hero … ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟷𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟿𝟻 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . See More