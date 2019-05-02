3 Beauty Tips From Cynthia Bailey [VIDEO]

Cynthia Bailey is keeping busy on an off the air. She’s opening a wine shop called The Bailey Wine Cellar and partnering with Seagrams Escapes for a signature Peach Bellini flavor.
“One thing I know is how to appreciate a good cocktail. I’m on a reality show. So trust and believe that drama will definitely make you appreciate a good drink.”
Cynthia Bailey Meet & Greet Women's Empowerment 2019
Cynthia Bailey Meet & Greet Women's Empowerment 2019
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shares her top beauty tips that have preserved her beauty at age 51.
“Had my modeling career not worked out, I actually wanted to be a makeup artist,” she explained.
