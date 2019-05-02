CLOSE
Life & Style
HomeLife & Style

3 Beauty Tips From Cynthia Bailey [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
Women's Empowerment 2019

Source: Alonzo Eubanks / Radio One Digital

Cynthia Bailey is keeping busy on an off the air. She’s opening a wine shop called The Bailey Wine Cellar and partnering with Seagrams Escapes for a signature Peach Bellini flavor.

“One thing I know is how to appreciate a good cocktail. I’m on a reality show. So trust and believe that drama will definitely make you appreciate a good drink.”

Cynthia Bailey Meet & Greet

Cynthia Bailey Meet & Greet Women's Empowerment 2019

55 photos Launch gallery

Cynthia Bailey Meet & Greet Women's Empowerment 2019

Continue reading Cynthia Bailey Meet & Greet Women’s Empowerment 2019

Cynthia Bailey Meet & Greet Women's Empowerment 2019

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star  shares her top beauty tips that have preserved her beauty at age 51.

“Had my modeling career not worked out, I actually wanted to be a makeup artist,” she explained.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

3 Beauty Tips From Cynthia Bailey [VIDEO] was originally published on foxync.com

Beauty , black models , Cynthia Bailey , Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Reality TV stars

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close