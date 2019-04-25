Woman Goes On Racist Tirade On Easter Sunday [Video]

A family in Springfield, OR, is speaking out after a racist woman ruined their Easter Sunday with her targeted harassment.

Cellphone video captured the moment an irate white woman hurled racial slurs at a Black family while standing on their property, WTOC reports.

Springfield police used the footage to identify the aggressors as Kevin and Jessica Hollinger.

“I said ‘there’s kids around, this is totally inappropriate,’” said Rashonda Matthews, one of the victims.

“We were kinda like what the heck? Like trying to tell them to stop and as soon as I pulled out my phone, she said she was going to call the cops on me,” said Rahtavian Matthews, another victim.

“So be it, you’re racist, that’s fine. Just take it away from us. We don’t want to hear it,” Matthews said. “We don’t want to feel it. I don’t want my kids to ever experience it.”

The family say that sadly, they’ve come to be used to facing racism.

“We get used to it,” Rashonda said. “I hate to say that.”

According to the report, Jessica was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing, while Kevin was also charged with disorderly conduct and felon in possession of a restricted weapon for carrying a knife.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE