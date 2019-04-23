Inside Her Story: The Women Of Bed-Stuy Are Fighting Gentrification

Gentrification has been rampant in many American neighborhoods, including in Brooklyn’s Bed-sty. But the Black female business owners on Tompkins Ave are fighting it and even want to rename the street “Black girl magic row.”

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with store owner Kim Hill who says, “we’re Black women so we’re going to get it done.”

Hill owns a store called Radical Women, which is one of 13 businesses on the street owned by Black Women. According to Hill they all support each-other and even the other businesses that are not Black woman owned are a part of the family.

In the midst of rent rising in the neighborhood around them, Hill says the majority if the landlords and owners are Black and want to see the Black businesses flourish. She says, “it’s just magic all around!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: