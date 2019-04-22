LAPD Probes Getaway Driver In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder

The woman who came forward and helped lead the LAPD to Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, is now being investigated. The woman, whose name has not been released, alleged that she did not know she was driving Holder away from a murder scene when he hopped into her car on March 31st. TMZ has attained surveillance footage that alludes to otherwise.

Holder and the unidentified woman drove to the strip mall where Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing store is, and after Holder went into burger spot and exchanged a handshake and words with Hussle he left. The video shows Holder and the woman returning, parking the car in an alley with Holder getting out on his pursuit to shoot the L.A rapper. It’s reported that she kept the car running as she waited for Holder and once he returned she sped off.

The LAPD is investigating whether she knew Holder was armed and had intent to kill Hussle, even though she said she didn’t. She has not been arrested.

Holder, 29, pled not guilty to murder charges. He maintains his innocence despite the fact that eyewitnesses to the murder have identified him as the shooter.

