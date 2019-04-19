CLOSE
Vivica A. Fox’s ‘Face The Truth’ Talk Show Canceled After One Season

Vivica A. Fox’s run as a daytime talk show host has sadly come to an end.

Her CBS show, “Face the Truth,” has been canceled after one season, while “The Doctors” and “DailymailTV” have both renewed for a 12th and third season, respectively, Deadline reports.

via Deadline:

Led by Fox and a panel that included attorney and advocate Areva Martin, psychologist Dr. Judy Ho, actress, life coach and mom Rosie Mercado, and Judge Mary Chrzanowski, aka “Scary Mary,” Face the Truth, from Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions, was described as having a unique take on talk by providing meaningful conflict with constructive resolution. Each episode featured real people presenting their problems big and small to the panel in search of solutions.

Fox posted a message on Instagram that hinted at how she may feel about the cancelling of her talk show: “There’s a reason for some seasons and you do ya best to keep growing, learn from your choices,” she wrote.

But when one Twitter user said: “Great work you guys did, one closed many more open…but in my Dauling Ms Fox case you will kick them open! Love you!”

Fox replied, “AGREED Dawling! When one door closes I know God will open 2 more for me! #Lifeisgood #Blessed.”

“Face The Truth” was executive produced by Dr. Phil  and was added to the CBS lineup last year as it was seen as “a great fit for their daytime lineups” by CBS TV Distribution president Paul Franklin, per MadameNoire.

In related news, Vivica has been tapped as the keynote speaker for the official relaunch of the “Courageous Women Speak” series. This year’s theme is ‘Real Women Winning’ and the event is set to be held on Saturday, April 20 at the Carson Event Center, in Carson, CA.

For more information, click here.

Watch her announcement about the event below:

