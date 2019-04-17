Monica Gets Revenge In New Video For “Commitment” [WATCH]

Monica shows you she’s definitely not a woman that need be messed with for her new video. “Commitment,” stars Monica as a woman fed up with the trifling and cheating ways of her partner, to the point where she puts everything in her own hands.

The video is directed by Teyana Taylor and features a cameo from Monica’s good friend Tiny. It’s also the first clip to arrive from the Before The Storm singer’s upcoming studio album Chapter 38. It’s rather ironic to see the video turn out this way given that Monica’s personal life has been dogged by cheating rumors from her now estranged husband.

