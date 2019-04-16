Dr. Henry Louis Gates’ New Documentary Talks About What Really Happened After The Civil War

Dr. Henry Louis Gates has a new documentary out now on PBS called, Reconstruction: America After The Civil War. It discusses everything that he says “they did not want us to know.” He calls the period between the end of the Civil War and Reconstruction, “the period of the greatest freedom of Black people in the united states.”

According to Gates there was a period where 80.5% of eligible Black men were registered to vote they elected president Ulysses S. Grant as well as 15 members of congress. This freaked the whites out and they “rolled it back” and took over in “the most white supremacist” way he says.

His documentary details how we went from “12 years of Black freedom followed by an alt right rollback.” Part two airs tonight on PBS.

