George Foreman Reacts To Fire At His Houston-Area Mansion: “All Is Well”

Boxing great George Foreman had a bit of a scare at his mansion on Sunday night. A fire had emerged from his garage but thanks to firefighters, the fire was quickly put out.

Foreman reacted to the news on Twitter:

Don’t worry all is well, Dogs are barking and I don’t mean my feet.

Thanks to all the fire fighters. Huffman, Houston New caney. Atascosita. Al them guy and women — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) April 15, 2019

There were about 40 cars inside of the garage when it caught fire, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s office. It’s widely believed that the fire started due to a golf cart located inside the garage.

I was just told crews “have stopped the progress of the fire”. Not sure if it’s totally out yet though #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/TmHSXsdbIT — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) April 15, 2019

Huffman is located about 20 miles northeast of Houston and fans were set up in order to vent smoke fro the garage as well as smoke that entered Foreman’s mansion.

It has been a tough year for the former two-time heavyweight champion and boxing hall of famer. Last month, his daughter Freeda was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Atascocita home.

