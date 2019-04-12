Whenever Millie Jackson performs she puts on a great show! She ended her performance on the Fantastic Voyage with a song called, “Can I Feel It.” But that’s not all…she then went into the audience and really felt up some men! She’d ask “can I feel it?””where is it?” and “what’s that?” If the man was with a woman she’d ask permission but she really felt them up…like their skin. Ladies…would you let her feel up on your man?
One thought on “Would You Let Millie Jackson Feel Up On Your Man?!”
The (“subsience”) , come on millenials… Proof read! Thank you! Yall got free spell check NOW! So sad/ wrong, maybe lazy???
