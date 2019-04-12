Would You Let Millie Jackson Feel Up On Your Man?!

Whenever Millie Jackson performs she puts on a great show! She ended her performance on the Fantastic Voyage with a song called, “Can I Feel It.” But that’s not all…she then went into the audience and really felt up some men! She’d ask “can I feel it?””where is it?” and “what’s that?” If the man was with a woman she’d ask permission but she really felt them up…like their skin. Ladies…would you let her feel up on your man?

