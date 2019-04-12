Would You Let Millie Jackson Feel Up On Your Man?!

If You Missed It
| 04.12.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Whenever Millie Jackson performs she puts on a great show! She ended her performance on the Fantastic Voyage with a song called, “Can I Feel It.” But that’s not all…she then went into the audience and really felt up some men! She’d ask “can I feel it?””where is it?” and “what’s that?” If the man was with a woman she’d ask permission but she really felt them up…like their skin. Ladies…would you let her feel up on your man?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

2019 Fantastic Voyage , Millie Jackson

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

One thought on “Would You Let Millie Jackson Feel Up On Your Man?!

  1. Bonita Hobbs on said:

    The (“subsience”) , come on millenials… Proof read! Thank you! Yall got free spell check NOW! So sad/ wrong, maybe lazy???

    On Fri, Apr 12, 2019, 10:22 AM Black America Web wrote:

    > jamaibaw posted: “[anvplayer video="4633626"] Millie Jackson performed > last night and she ended the show with a song called, “Can I Feel It.” But > that’s not all…she then went into the subsidence and really felt up some > men! She’d ask “can I feel it?””where is it” and ” >

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close