The O’Jays Drop New Video For ‘Stand Up (Show Love)’ [Watch]

The O’Jays have dropped the music video for their latest single, “Stand Up (Show Love),” the third release from their forthcoming final studio album, “The Last Word.”

As noted by ebony.com, the track was produced by soul singer Betty Wright, Steven Greenberg, Mike Mangini and Sam Hollander. The album is the group’s first musical project in two decades.

“‘Stand Up (Show Love)’ is our response to what we see happening in the world today as well as the ignorance and hatred we feel is coming from the Trump administration,” frontman Eddie Levert explains. “It is a great example of what The O’Jays are all about, message music that make you think while you dance. With this video we wanted to invite people into the studio with us and get them excited to stand up, to take action.”

Our new record, #TheLastWord, comes out exactly one month from today (April 19th). Stay tuned for a surprise later this week! pic.twitter.com/f2hFsrwC1O — The O'Jays (@themightyojays) March 19, 2019

“It all starts with us. The news can be overwhelming and this track serves as a reminder that we have the power to change things by choosing to put more love into the world. That is what it is all about. It is a message we have always shared and is just as important today as it ever was,” added Walter Williams. “I hope people enjoy watching the video and feel inspired to spread love. We are all in this together.”

To celebrate the release of “The Last Word,” The O’Jays will perform a special show at Harlem legendary Apollo Theater on April 26. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

The album will be released April 19. You can preorder it via the group’s website.

Watch the music video for “Stand Up (Show Love)” via the clip above.

In related news, Bill Isles, one of the original founding members of the legendary O’Jays singing group, has died. He was 78.

Isles, along with Eddie Levert, Walter Williams, William Powell and Bobby Massey, formed the Mascots with friends in their hometown of Canton, Ohio, in 1958. They changed their name to the Triumphs and released their first single in 1961. In 1963, they changed their name to The O’Jays and released a successful single in 1965 titled “Lipstick Traces.” Shortly after, Isles left the group and would get married. The O’Jays went on to greater fame in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Isles is survived by his wife, Laural, seven children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE