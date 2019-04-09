Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

T.I.’s Trap Music Museum Reportedly Removes Kodak Black Artwork

Leave a comment

 

Kodak Black's Homecoming Concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

via Bossip.com:

Shortly following Kodak Black’s disrespectful comments about Lauren London this weekend, the rapper’s artwork has officially been removed from inside T.I.’s Trap Museum in Atlanta, Georgia.

A fan posted a video of the removal on Instagram yesterday. In the clip, you see workers taking down the Kodak Black art installation while attendees watched, but the footage abruptly ends after a security guard told the person to stop recording.

It’s nice to see T.I. following up on his promises to hold the Florida native accountable for his controversial actions. The removal of Kodak’s presence from the museum comes after Tip called him out for shooting his shot at Lauren London on Instagram live less than a week after Nipsey Hussle passed away.

During an Instagram live video on Monday, Kodak seemingly responded to being removed from the museum and—surprise surprise—he didn’t seem to think it was that big of a deal. The rapper remarked, “B**ch, I didn’t give you permission to put me up there anyways.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

T.I.’s Trap Music Museum Reportedly Removes Kodak Black Artwork was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

kodak black , Nipsey Hussle , T. I.

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close