Billboard Music Awards 2019 Gospel Nominees

The Billboard Music Awards are approaching and the nominees are in! Check out which Christian artists are up for an award this year below…

Top Christian Artist:

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

Top Christian Album:

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child”

For King & Country “Burn The Ships”

Hillsong Worship “There Is More”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Album:

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”

Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”

Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”

Tori Kelly “Hiding Place”

Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”

Top Christian Song:

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “You Say”

For King & Country “joy.”

Hillsong Worship “Who You Say I Am”

Tauren Wells “Known”

Top Gospel Song:

Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”

Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It”

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Jason Nelson “Forever”

Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”

The Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, airs May 1 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Click here for the full list of nominees.

