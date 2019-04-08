Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Billboard Music Awards 2019 Gospel Nominees

Leave a comment

 

Koryn Hawthorne

Source: Publicity / RCA Inspiration

The Billboard Music Awards are approaching and the nominees are in! Check out which Christian artists are up for an award this year below…

Top Christian Artist:

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

Top Christian Album:

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child”

For King & Country “Burn The Ships”

Hillsong Worship “There Is More”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Album:

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”

Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”

Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”

Tori Kelly “Hiding Place”

Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”

Top Christian Song:

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “You Say”

For King & Country “joy.”

Hillsong Worship “Who You Say I Am”

Tauren Wells “Known”

Top Gospel Song:

Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”

Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It”

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Jason Nelson “Forever”

Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”

The Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, airs May 1 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Click here for the full list of nominees.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos

Billboard Music Awards 2019 Gospel Nominees was originally published on getuperica.com

2019 Billboard Music Awards , gospel music , Kirk Franklin

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close