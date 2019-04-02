CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Harris Says She’s Raised More Than $12 Million For Campaign

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Sen. Kamala Harris says her presidential campaign has raised $12 million this year, from more than 218,000 individual contributions.

Her campaign is also touting her small-dollar fundraising operation, noting that 98% of contributions to the campaign were under $100, and saying that nearly all of her donors can donate again.

The new figures are the latest signal of how Harris’s campaign could stack up against rival candidates, including Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas. Both rivals have boasted of their own small-dollar fundraising operations.

Harris’ disclosure of the results of her first-quarter fundraising came hours after South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he’d raised more than $7 million this year, ahead of an official campaign launch.

11 Of The Democrats Running For President In The 2020 Election
11 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

2020 Election , Rep. Beto O'Rourke , Sen. Kamala Harris

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close