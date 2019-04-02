Dallas Charges Black Woman Beaten Unconscious By White Racist With A Felony, Lawyer Says

Authorities in Dallas charged a Black woman Tuesday with a felony who was seen on video brutally beaten by a racist white man, according to attorney S. Lee Merritt.

Earlier in the day, Dallas police were reportedly preparing to file felony criminal mischief charges against L’Daijohnique Lee for allegedly damaging her attacker’s pickup truck after she was beaten up on March 21.

In the Deep Ellum parking lot dispute that escalated, the Black woman’s attacker reportedly called her a “stupid N-word” and pulled out a gun before punching Lee with uppercuts that left her unconscious.

A black woman alone in a dark parking lot is stalked, harassed and assaulted by a white male. He brandishes a gun, knocks away her phone when she tries to call for help— then beats her mercilessly with blows to the head. DPD just found a way to charge HER with a felony. #DaiLee pic.twitter.com/hMJab8UM3i — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) April 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Austin Shuffield was released on $2,000 bond the same day he was locked up for attacking the 24-year-old woman. The Dallas bartender was initially charged with misdemeanor assault.

After angry public protests about the light sentence, the police upgraded the charges to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

It was not clear earlier on Tuesday when the police would arrest Lee, WFAA-TV reported. In Texas, criminal mischief is a state jail felony if the damage costs $2,500 to $30,000. Lee allegedly caused thousands of dollars of damage to Shuffield’s truck.

The viral video of the attack appears to show Shuffield holding a gun in one hand as he slaps away Lee’s cellphone. She was reportedly attempting to call 911. Lee responds to his aggression by shoving him away. He retaliates by punching her multiple times.

Here’s a video clip that contains graphic content.

After the video went viral, dozens of protesters took to the streets to call for felony hate crime charges against Shuffield.

“A black woman was violently assaulted in Dallas, TX by a white supremacist. The response by the criminal justice system was woefully insufficient. Now it’s time to get that corrected,” Merritt tweeted.

