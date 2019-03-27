Pastor John Gray Breaks Silence On Alleged Leaked Voicemails, Affair And Love Of His Wife Aventer

John Gray has been in the headlines for the past few weeks regarding his alleged affair on wife Aventer Gray and the subsequent fall out from it. Last week, the woman who had the alleged affair with Gray released voicemails stating that the Lakewood Church and Relentless Church pastor had her and his wife in the same hotel and more.

The woman at the center of the affair also discussed her sex life with Gray and stated that the two had sex.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday night, Gray came to the defense of his wife and once more denied the “emotional affair”, asking those that are critical of him leave his wife and his children out of it.

“The last three months have been the hardest of my life,” Gray wrote. “So many things said about me. Some of it true. Most of it not. I didn’t sleep with anyone. Period. God is my witness.”

He added, “And anyone who I’m accountable to will tell you that when I’m wrong-and I’ve been wrong many times-I’ve admitted, repented and moved forward. And Ive gone to God and faced ME in a way I’ve never done before. And I’m a better man for it. Some seasons simply teach you a lesson and you move on. But this season was different. People wanted blood. And on the spiritual side the devil wanted to mute me. That will never happen.”

Gray continued, “If I never knew the power of The Blood, I do now. And I’ll always preach Jesus Christ as the power of God to eradicate the penalty of sin for those who choose to fall at the foot of the Cross. People have said so many things about me-which is peoples right cuz people have their opinions. But I draw the line when people disrespect my wife. I’ve seen comments about her being a gold-digger (I had negative eleven dollars in the bank when we got married. Everything God did He did when we were together), weak (never seen a stronger woman in my life. Her love, grace and strength have kept this family together) and relationally blind (my wife saw me before I saw the true me and STILL CHOSE ME-and CHOOSES ME EACH DAY-in spite of the healing that’s needed because of places in me that were broken that predate her arrival).”

“So I said all that to say this: if you want to dog me out, call me names, dismiss me as many people have, That’s fine. But keep my wife’s name out of your mouth. She’s been the rock in this family and in my life in spite of me. So try me if you want. But you gon’ honor her. And so am I. And I’ll do so with the rest of my life. Im fair game. My wife and kids are not. My brokenness is my own. Don’t dishonor the one who loved me through it. Ever.”

