Tone Loc Detained By Police In Texas Over Confederate Flag Confrontation

We don’t know the whole story as of now, but rapper Tone Loc was video’d by an anonymous witness getting into it with several people at Midland International Air & Space Port before being handcuffed by security.

The video shows the rapper and others shouting and swearing at each other and was herd to repeatedly say “F— your Confederate s—.”

The incident happened on Saturday according to CBS7 which reported that the witness said the incident started when Tone Loc, 53, got upset by a teenage boy for wearing a hat with a Confederate flag on it and confronted him.

The video shows him getting into a verbal face-off with a man and woman the witness said are the boy’s parents who defended their son saying he can wear whatever he wants.

Midland, Texas police arrived shortly after the confrontation began and immediately handcuffed Tone Loc. A spokesperson for the City of Midland said the rapper was detained, but not arrested.

The witness said shortly after the video ended, Tone Loc was released after he and the family he was arguing with agreed to go their separate ways.

Tone Loc’s real name is Anthony Terrell Smith and is known for his hit songs “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.” In fact he’s touring and future performances will take place with Coolio, Young MC, Color Me Badd, MC Hammer and 2 Live Crew.

