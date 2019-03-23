CLOSE
Anita Baker Announces Final Texas Tour Stops

Anita Baker Portrait Session

Source: Harry Langdon / Getty

When Anita Baker makes announcements, they don’t cause ripples, they make waves. Fans across the country have been clamoring to see the legendary diva on her final tour across the country and Texas finally got the news about when the Rapture singer would be performing.

Anita will be coming to Houston on May 10 at Smart Financial Center and Dallas on Mother’s Day, May 12 at The Theatre In Grand Prairie. Naturally, fans took the news and exhaled as if they couldn’t wait to sing “Sweet Love” with Anita herself.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 AM local time via AXS.com for the Dallas show and Ticketmaster.com for the Houston show. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28 with the pre-sale code: RAPTURE.

