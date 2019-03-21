The Game Calls Tomi Lahren a ‘Racist Slut’ After She Defends Herself Over High School Pic

The Game went off on Tomi Lahren and called her names like a “racist slut” after the conservative TV show host called him “vile” for making fun of her looks.

After the rapper appeared on “The Real” and discussed their beef, Lahren wrote an article defending herself and her physical looks. Game has been trolling her extensively on Instagram with a photo of Lahren from her younger days and claiming she has had extensive work done on her face.

Following several online attacks by The Game, the conservative host clapped back and said, “I don’t do what I do for your approval or praise. I do it for the millions of young girls (on both sides of the political spectrum) who deserve to see a woman like me stand up for herself and not take shit from jerks like you.”

The Game’s response was long, and in it he claims she “sucked & swallowed her way into her job & position only to misuse your platform & degrade the very culture you you praised so much before your mediocre rise to media fame.” The Game also said Lahren is “a closet racist & the exact opposite of the role model for young girls of any color.”

The rapper ended his rant by writing, “put another quarter in, I’ll be here when you’re ready to play -THE GAME,” which is probably in direct response to Lahren’s article titled, “‘The Game’ is over.”

