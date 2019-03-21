The Game Calls Tomi Lahren a ‘Racist Slut’ After She Defends Herself Over High School Pic

The Game went off on Tomi Lahren and called her names like a “racist slut” after the conservative TV show host called him “vile” for making fun of her looks.
After the rapper appeared on “The Real” and discussed their beef, Lahren wrote an article defending herself and her physical looks. Game has been trolling her extensively on Instagram with a photo of Lahren from her younger days and claiming she has had extensive work done on her face.
Following several online attacks by The Game, the conservative host clapped back and said, “I don’t do what I do for your approval or praise. I do it for the millions of young girls (on both sides of the political spectrum) who deserve to see a woman like me stand up for herself and not take shit from jerks like you.”
View this post on Instagram
Hey @losangelesconfidential here you go. This is for you. On the left is an unflattering high school photo of me. On the right is me now. Same big forehead, same ears that kinda stick out, same eyebrows, same Tomi. The difference? Tomi today has the guts and the confidence to post that high school photo you mocked. Because guess what, I don’t do what I do for your approval or praise. I do it for the millions of young girls (on both sides of the political spectrum) who deserve to see a woman like me stand up for herself and not take shit from jerks like you. And ladies, I hope you see this and know that beauty isn’t about your hair, makeup, eyebrows, weight, or any of it. Beauty radiates when you have the confidence to stand up for and love yourself regardless of who tries to pull you down. So yeah Game, you can make fun of me and demean me but end of the day, you’re just a classless rapper who degrades women for attention. I win. Game over. #TeamTomi #stillconfident #neverplaydead
The Game’s response was long, and in it he claims she “sucked & swallowed her way into her job & position only to misuse your platform & degrade the very culture you you praised so much before your mediocre rise to media fame.” The Game also said Lahren is “a closet racist & the exact opposite of the role model for young girls of any color.”
The rapper ended his rant by writing, “put another quarter in, I’ll be here when you’re ready to play -THE GAME,” which is probably in direct response to Lahren’s article titled, “‘The Game’ is over.”
One thought on “The Game Calls Tomi Lahren a ‘Racist Slut’ After She Defends Herself Over High School Pic”
She’s deserved every ugly word he shoved down her slimy throat. Excellent job bro. These racist bitties cheer on the racist in chief when he attacks innocent women who disagree with him. Now she is swallowing that bitter pill. Definitely dap the brothers for doing what our sisters shouldn’t do – call out these ugly big faced white women. These ugly white women have so much work done and people still praise them. She’s fake. Glad the Game didn’t get caught up like Charlamagne. She was ugly then, she’s ugly now. #funny as all get up.