Actress Malinda Williams Gets Engaged On National Proposal Day

The beautiful and talented actress Malinda Williams (Soul Food, Daddy’s Little Girls, Idlewild) is ENGAGED!!!

She just got engaged to her new fiance’ Tariq M. Walker who popped the big question and SHE SAID YES! or as Malinda will tell you, “WE SAID YES”!

Malinda says: “We are engaged and we couldn’t be more happy about spending our lives together. To be honest from the moment we realized we were made for each other, we also recognized the impact we had on one another’s desire to be better individuals, and inspired the best in each other. That is where “we said yes” came in. We said yes to encouraging each other to reach higher and deeper for greater.”

Malinda is an ambassador for National Proposal Day which is March 20th. National proposal day takes place the first day of Spring as it represents a time for new beginnings and the time of year that the world comes to life.

