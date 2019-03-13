Missy Elliott To Receive An Honorary Doctorate From Berklee College Of Music

via Bossip.com:

Missy Elliott is set to become the first female Hip Hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame when the annual ceremony goes down in New York City in June–but she’s got another big accomplishment on the way, too.

Ahead of that absolutely major honor, the music legend is also going to receive an honorary doctorate from the prestigious Berklee College of Music alongside longtime pop star Justin Timberlake and conductor Alex Lacamoire. The school announced this news about their upcoming recipients via Twitter on Tuesday.

According to the Berklee College of Music website, Berklee President Roger H. Brown will present Elliott — a 5x-Grammy Award winner with nominations spanning three decades — Lacamoire and Timberlake with honorary Doctor of Music degrees at Berklee College of Music’s commencement ceremony on May 11 at Boston University’s 7,000-seat Agganis Arena.This year’s honorary doctorate recipients are being recognized for their “achievements and influences in music and for their enduring global impact.”

Past recipients for this prestigious honor include Duke Ellington, Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie, Quincy Jones, B.B. King, George Clinton and Nile Rodgers.

