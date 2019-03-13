Hair Wars: Hollywood Actresses Want Black Hairstylists

Model Olivia Anakwe sparked and discussion on Instagram about on set hair styling; venting that hair stylists at shoots generally are clueless when it comes to working with Black hair/natural hair.

Anakwe expressed her frustration with “texture discrimination” in Hollywood after she was booked to wear cornrows during a Paris Fashion Week show but there wasn’t a hairstylist backstage with knowledge of styling textured hair, Vice reported.

Several black actors, including “Insecure’s” Natasha Rothwell, Gabrielle Union, and Yvette Nicole Brown, shared their own experiences and noted how they often bring their own hair and makeup supplies to set because stylists aren’t prepared for black actors.

“Black models are still asking for just one hairstylist on every team no matter where your team is from to care for afro hair,” wrote Anakwe. Peep her lengthy IG post below.

Putting their tresses in the hands of untrained hair stylists could lead to permanent hair damage, as Union pointed out.

“The pressure to just be happy they picked you & you got a job, don’t ask for the SAME things every other actor/model gets on GP,” she wrote on Twitter. “Listen, if u stay quiet, u WILL have bald spots, hair damage, look NUTS (tho they will tell u its cuuuuuuuuute).”

The pressure to “just be happy they picked you & you got a job, don’t ask for the SAME things every other actor/model gets on GP…” Listen, if u stay quiet, u WILL have bald spots, hair damage, look NUTS (tho they will tell u its cuuuuuuuuute 🥴) https://t.co/vBMFla2cQ2 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 11, 2019

But using your own stylist often isn’t permitted on unionized projects and Gabby stressed that point, writing on Twitter, “getting [stylists that can do black hair] in [the union] has NEVER been easy or smooth.”

“What alot [sic] of non-industry folks don’t realize is that u can’t just use [your] normal hairstylists/barbers/makeup artists on a union job (most jobs are union) Those artists HAVE to be IN THE UNION & getting them in has NEVER been easy or smooth. Ever. Like never,” she shared.

Most black actresses come to a new set w/ their hair done (me) or bring their wigs & clip-ins w/them. It’s either that or take a chance that you will look crazy on screen. Many of us also bring our own foundation. One too many times seeing no shade that matches you will learn ya! https://t.co/mGAzpuoKtb — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 11, 2019

Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who played Black Manta in “Aquaman,” shared how she has been “ignored” and “forgotten” by hairstylists and how “too often [hair stylists] begin to ‘figure it out’ the second we sit in the chair.”

Actress De’Adre Aziza summed up the convo with a tweet noting that a “[Hair stylists are] out there, Hollywood simply had to care enough to hire them.”

PSA: If you cast a POC— And thank you for doing so!—you also have to hire someone who knows how to do ethnic hair. Not someone who’s “comfortable with it” but someone who actually knows how to style ethnic hair types. Congratulations on advancing to the next level of inclusion! https://t.co/A1Q9ZpvXmH — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) March 11, 2019

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: