Chris Redd Gets Real About Comedy

You know Chris Redd from his hilarious SNL skits. One of which he gave the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage a shout out. Of course Tom caught that shout out and had to thank Redd personally.

Redd says he’s still trying to figure out how he landed the SNL gig. Before his audition he tried to convince himself that he didn’t need the show just in case he bombed it.

He did great and is now a regular. But he admits that he has bombed some shows. It’s already bad because you let your fans down but it gets worse when you get off of the stage and your fellow comedians avoid you. But, worse than that is when you’re back stage and someone before you “bombs but doesn’t know they bombed.”

If you love Chris Redd on SNL check out his new comedy special Here We Are which features his first jokes and his best jokes.

