Wendy Williams Launches Help Hotline For Drug Addiction And Substance Abuse

Wendy Williams has launched a hotline to help victims of drug addiction and substance abuse.

The talk show host announced on Monday’s “Wendy Williams Show” that her Hunter Foundation has partnered with treatment center T.R.U.S.T. to launch the 24-hour 888-5HUNTER hotline.

“We must all come together to respond to this crisis of addiction and substance abuse,” Williams said in a press release. “Everyone is at risk from the inner cities to more affluent communities. My family and I are very proud to partner with T.R.U.S.T. to get people the help that they so desperately need, especially if they or their families have given up hope. There is hope.”

The 54-year-old media personality previously detailed her own struggles in her twenties and thirties, with cocaine.

She opened up to ET about addiction while launching last year’s “Be Here” campaign to combat drug addiction and substance abuse.

“I was a functioning addict,” Wendy shared. “I would report to work on time and I walked in and all of my coworkers, and including my bosses, would know but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them fire me because I was making ratings.”

“[A] functioning addict has several alarm clocks, you’re organized,” she added. “It’s a miracle I was able to stop.”

Of her latest endeavor, Williams told her viewers that “The Hunter Foundation launched a 24-hour nationwide hotline to offer treatment resources to get help for you if you happen to be addicted to drugs and substance abusing,” she said, PEOPLE reports. “What you do is you call, and your call will be answered by specially-trained, certified recovery coaches. These people will provide you, should you want help, with referrals and treatment facilities. If that’s you, we’re here to help.”

Ron Clinton, President of T.R.U.S.T. said, “We are pleased to partner with The Hunter Foundation to help spread the message that there is hope and recovery can work! With over 70,000 overdose deaths in the past year, we can make an impact together to combat this crisis through awareness and treatment. We are grateful to the Hunter family for undertaking this initiative and for asking T.R.U.S.T. to facilitate this life-saving effort.”

