Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Auctioning Off 4 Of His NBA Championship Rings For Charity

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is auctioning off 4 of his 5 NBA championship rings along with numerous items from his 20-year NBA career… and he’s doing it for charity.

The auction is being conducted online by Goldin Auctions, with hundreds of items of memorabilia available, with “much of the proceeds” going to Kareem’s Skyhook Foundation charity.

According to SI.com, NBA star is auctioning off the 1980, 1985, 1987 and 1988 championship rings that the earned playing for the Los Angeles Lakers as well as a signed, game-used basketball from his final game in 1989. Also available are game-worn jerseys, uniforms, trophies and various keys to cities that he received. Some of the championship rings start with a minimum bid of $60,000.

“When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple. Sell it all,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote on his blog about the auction.

“Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I’d rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future.

“That’s a history that has no price.”

Abdul-Jabbar noted that he’s “on a solid financial path” so he’s not selling the items due to financial hardship.

“Since my life is still happening and ever-evolving, I am less personally attached to those items than I am to my desire to create new history for myself — and futures for others,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Much of the proceeds from my auction will go to support my charity, the Skyhook Foundation, whose mission is to ‘give kids a shot that can’t be blocked.’

“We do this by sending children from economically challenged schools to five days in the Angeles National Forest to experience the wonders of nature and learn the basics about science, technology, and engineering.”

