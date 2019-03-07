Peter Thomas Posts Emotional Video After Release From Jail

Peter Thomas, as we recently reported, made headline news after he was arrested in Miami for allegedly writing fraudulent checks.

Well, dude is now out due to the generosity of his lawyer and has taken to social media to speak his mind about the situation.

In an Instagram video (below), showing him lying in bed, Thomas addressed his Bar One employees, his fans, and his girlfriend/Bar One operations manager, Toni Scott.

“Hey, Instagram world. I cannot sleep because I’m still f***ed up over the last six days,” he said. “But, you know what? I feel so blessed to be in my bed tonight. And I can get up and go to the shower, the restroom, refrigerator, the balcony to go look outside. And I don’t have to ask permission to… Baby, I was trying to FaceTime you but I know you’re tired. You’re sleeping.”

Thomas, the ex of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, maintains his innocence in the case after it was reported that there was a warrant out for his arrest in Louisiana.

