UHD’s College Of Business Has The Largest Master Of Business Administration Program In Houston

The Marilyn Davies College of Business holds the distinction of being accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business-International (AACSB), which is held by less than 5% of the world’s business programs. We offer classes during the day, evening, weekend, hybrid, and online. Every Undergraduate business major, except Accounting, can be completed online.

At the undergraduate level, the Marilyn Davies College of Business offers the Bachelor of Business Administration degree with nine majors to choose from: Accounting, Finance, General Business, Insurance and Risk Management, International Business, Management, Management Information Systems, Marketing, and Supply Chain Management. For more information on all that the Undergraduate programs have to offer, please visit our website and choose the type of admission you’re interested in.

Marilyn Davies College of Business is also home to the largest Master of Business Administration Program in the Houston area. It is designed to best fit your needs by being flexible with various concentrations, and offering industry designed Graduate Certificates. The MBA Program offers the following attributes:

Team teaching model with industry executives team teaching every course with the professor

Flipped classrooms that offer the lecture material online 24/7

Flexible admission options where no GMAT is required, type of programs, and timing of degree completion

Attractive tuition rate

AACSB accredited

Nine Industry designed concentrations MBA in Accounting MBA in Business Development / Sales Management MBA in Finance MBA in Human Resources Management MBA in International Business MBA in Investment Management MBA in Leadership MBA in Project Management & Process Improvement MBA in Supply Chain Management



Register for an Information Session now!

The Marilyn Davies College of Business is also home to the Master of Security Management (MSM), which is an innovative online program developed in collaboration with leaders in security management. The goal of the program is to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the continuously changing cybersecurity and global security environment. Our fully online program fits into your busy schedule. With 24/7 access to lectures, classes that can be done when you’re available, earning your Master of Security Management degree at UHD is the right move to advance your career. Also, there’s no GMAT or GRE required!

You may focus your MSM in one of the following fields:

Business Security

Corporate Security

Cybersecurity Management

Register​ for an Information Session now and register for our FREE Opp Ex event happening on March 9 HERE.

UHD’s College Of Business Has The Largest Master Of Business Administration Program In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: