New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900 Worth Of Crawfish

Well, this is kind of hilarious.

New Orleans police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing almost $1,000 worth of crawfish from a delivery truck located in the 7th Ward area.

NOPD shared surveillance footage dating to February 22 showing a man wearing a yellow reflective vest opening the back door to a delivery truck. The man looks around him while picking up two large black sacks that NOPD said were full of crawfish. He then loaded four bags from the delivery truck into a Chevy Tahoe he was driving before driving.

The suspect is still at large.

 

New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900 Worth Of Crawfish was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

