LeBron James is considered one of the best basketball players in the world, but according to one NBA executive, the 15-time All-Star is responsible for ruining the chemistry among the Los Angeles Lakers.

When the Lakers were at the center of trade rumors surrounding Pelicans star Anthony Davis, James publicly endorsed the potential move — something that is not common in the NBA.

“He killed the (Lakers’) chemistry,” an NBA executive told Bleacher Report. “He shouldn’t have been so public about it. Even during the All-Star draft, he laughed about (wanting Davis to be his teammate).”

With the NBA superstar and the front office so open about wanting Davis, critics note that it’s easy to understand how the team could grow frustrated from thinking James doesn’t want to play with them.

After the Lakers’ recent loss to the Pelicans, who were playing without Davis, LeBron sparked debate among sports fans online when he seemed to blame his teammates because many are accustomed to losing.

“When you’ve never been there or know what it takes [to win at a high level], sometimes you’re afraid to get uncomfortable. You’ve got to be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” James said on Saturday.

“It’s how you approach the game every day. It’s how you think the game every day. It’s how you play the game. It’s how you prepare for the game. And that’s not even like when you get to the arena. That’s like way before that. Is basketball, is that the most important thing, why we’re doing this. Is this the most important thing in your life at this time?”

LeBron noted that he’s “huge on … chemistry and camaraderie throughout the course of the season,” adding: “The injuries have taken a toll on our team.”

