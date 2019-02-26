Janet Jackson Confirms ‘Metamorphosis’ Vegas Residency

Billboard reports that Janet Jackson will embark on a 15-date Park MGM Las Vegas residency that will kick off on May 17.

“Metamorphosis peels back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon,” reads the description of the show, which will set up at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort beginning May 17.

“The centerpiece of this all new thought-provoking show, will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favorite deep cuts,” the description continues. “The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album Rhythm Nation. Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey. She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis.”

Members of Jackson’s fan club will be granted presale access beginning Wednesday (Feb. 27) at 10:00 a.m. PST, while the general public can cop tix starting Saturday (March 2) at 12:00 pm CT here.

Janet Jackson Metamorphosis residency is currently slated to run through Aug. 10. Below are the dates:

May: 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26

July: 24, 26, 27, 31

August: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10

