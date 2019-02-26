CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Is Solange Trying To Bring Back Black Planet? [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

 

Solange Knowles

Source: Tony Rysk / LAN-CRN

We know Solange was teasing a brand new album but this is something totally different!

The singer revealed on social media Tuesday (Feb 26) that she would be teasing some looks form the album on BLACK PLANET. You know, the OG social networking site that had everybody on it posting like Facebook is today. It’s the precursor to MySpace and had everybody with pixelated avatars and glitter photos. Yeah, some real early 2000s ish!

Even BlackPlanet.com is getting in on the act, which could possibly lead to a revival of the once-popular social networking site and then some. Solange said in 2018 that her follow-up to A Seat At The Table was complete and we cannot wait!

See some of the photos below!

PHOTOS: BlackPlanet.com/Solange

 

Is Solange Trying To Bring Back Black Planet? [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Black Blanet , solange

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close