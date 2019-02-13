Reverend Al. Sharpton: Donald Trump Has Been Beat

| 02.13.19
We are about 48 hours away from another possible government shutdown. Congress has come up with a solution but they need Donald Trump to sign off on it to avoid another shutdown. Trump has said that he doesn’t like what they’ve come up with and that he’s “not happy.” But still calls himself the best deal maker. He started off by asking for $20 billion for his border wall, went down to $5.7 billion and now it’s less than $1 billion. Rev. Al says it seems like Pelosi has him beat. He needs to admit that he’s been beat and move on.

One thought on “Reverend Al. Sharpton: Donald Trump Has Been Beat

  1. Theo on said:

    10 to 1 NO GOVERNMENT SHUT-DOWN bec. Trump’s followers who are Government workers were abandoning him big-time therefore he knows another Shut-Down is CURTAINS or a no-win for him.

