North Mesquite High Teacher Tried To Meet Minor For Sex On GRINDR, Arrested [VIDEO]

Source: Leon Neal / Getty

A nasty North Mesquite High School teacher was recently arrested for soliciting sex from a minor (a boy) using the GRINDR app (a platform frequented by those who identify as LGBTQ). Turns out this boy he allegedly thought he was going to meet up with at a local business, turned out to be an undercover police officer.

The 54 year old suspect, James Earl Cude, was then arrested and taken into custody.

This is a very disturbing story.

Parents send their children off to school for hours each day, and these are the kind of people they could be around —pedophiles working for the school.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

North Mesquite High Teacher Tried To Meet Minor For Sex On GRINDR, Arrested [VIDEO] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

