Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Cathy Hughes.
Birth Date: April 22, 1947
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Fun Facts:
- Cathy founded Radio One (now known as Urban One) in 1980, and today is the chairman of the billion dollar company that operates in 16 markets with 54 stations
- Cathy has 1 son, Alfred Liggins, who helped her build the business
- Cathy attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Creighton University
- Cathy used to be an on-air talent
- Cathy created the “Quiet Storm” radio format
- Cathy is an inductee of the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame
- Cathy is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority
We thank you for your contributions Cathy Hughes.
