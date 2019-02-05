Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Cathy Hughes.

Cathy Hughes

Source: Press / Urban One

Birth Date: April 22, 1947

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Fun Facts: 

  • Cathy founded Radio One (now known as Urban One) in 1980, and today is the chairman of the billion dollar company that operates in 16 markets with 54 stations
  • Cathy has 1 son, Alfred Liggins, who helped her build the business
  • Cathy attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Creighton University
  • Cathy used to be an on-air talent
  • Cathy created the “Quiet Storm” radio format
  • Cathy is an inductee of the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame
  • Cathy is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority

We thank you for your contributions Cathy Hughes.

Aretha Franklin and Cathy Hughes

Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes (PHOTOS)

