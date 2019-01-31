Wife Of Former Texans GM Rick Smith Loses Battle With Breast Cancer

Tiffany Smith, the wife of former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith has died.

Her husband took an extended leave of absence from his duties as the Texans GM towards the end of last season.

In a statement, Smith wrote, “I was honored to be her husband and I loved her dearly. My family and I, are in such gratitude for the outpouring of love and support we have received during her course of treatments.”

Smith was first appointed to the general manager position in 2006 where he remained for 12 seasons. In late 2017, he said he was stepping away from his duties to help Tiffany with her cancer battle. He said he expected to return to the team at the time.

See Smith’s full statement below.

“Tiffany Avery Smith my wife of 17 years, passed away today at 12:00 noon, after a fierce battle with Breast Cancer. She was beautiful, courageous, and a wonderful wife and mother. I was honored to be her husband and I loved her dearly. My family and I, are in such gratitude for the outpouring of love and support we have received during her course of treatments. Thank you for your prayers, well wishes, dinners, rides to school, and all the many gestures of love and support we’ve received during this time. We are blessed to be in this community. God bless you all.”

