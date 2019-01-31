Man Offered Women Rides Home From Bars And Then Raped Them

A Denver man has been charged with raping four women after offering them rides home from bars, reports the New York Post.

The incidents reportedly date back nearly two years and police believe there could be additional victims.

Byron L. Whitehorn, 50, has been charged with sexually assaulting four women as they exited bars in the city by offering them rides home. Once the women got in his car, Whitehorn would rape them before dropping them off at their homes, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced.

According to reports, said DNA evidence collected from the most recent assault was later determined to match the attacker in three earlier sex assault cases, including one that occurred on April 9, 2017.

The most recent attack took place on Dec. 14. The woman told police she had called Uber for a ride and was walking outside when a man approached her and offered her a ride. The man then reportedly grabbed her cellphone and canceled the Uber ride, according to the Denver Post.

The woman later awoke while inside a man’s car as she was being raped. She reportedly told police that the attack was an “out of body experience.”

The attacker then took the woman to her apartment, but as she exited his vehicle he grabbed her phone and saved his phone number under the name “Byron” and told the victim, “Let’s do this again.”

The victim called police and went to a hospital for a rape examination. From the rape kit investigators were able to match the DNA to that of a suspect who had previously raped three women after picking them up from bars.

Whitehorn denied raping anyone when a detective contacted him by using the phone number he allegedly entered into the phone of the fourth victim. He claimed he didn’t know the woman and told police he regularly went to bars with friends to meet women.

A warrant was obtained for Whitehorn’s DNA and it matched the suspect in each of the rapes, according to reports.

Whitehorn is currently in custody on $500,000 bond, jail records show. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 26.

