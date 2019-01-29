CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: Violette Neatley Anderson

Leave a comment

Violette Neatley Anderson achieved a number of notable firsts for both African-Americans and women in the legal world. Chief among her achievements, she became the first African-American woman to practice law before the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 29, 1926.

Anderson was born Violette Neatley in July 16, 1882 in London, England to a German mother and a West Indian father. As a small child, Anderson and her family relocated to Chicago where she attended high school and began furthering her education at the Chicago Athenaeum. She then attended the Chicago Seminar of Sciences before working as a court reporter from 1905 to 1920. This job inspired her to complete her law degree studies at Chicago Law School, now known as the University of Chicago Law School.

In 1922, she was named an assistant prosecutor in Chicago, the first woman and African-American to do so. In 1936, she helped lobby on behalf of the Bankhead-Jones act, which gave poor farmers a pathway and financial assistance to become eventual farm owners. Anderson was also the eighth president of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and was also a member of the Federation of Colored Women’s Club and the Chicago Council of Social Agencies.

Violette Anderson passed in 1937.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
 

 

black scholars , Black Women , Little Known Black History Fact

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close