IAH Terminal B To Re-Open On Wednesday

Terminal B at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is set to re-open Wednesday, two weeks after the terminal was forced to close due to the government shutdown.

Due to a shortage of available TSA workers, IAH officials announced that the terminal would be closed and that all passengers who would be traveling through Terminal B would instead be diverted to Terminals C and E.

The checkpoint will reopen at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Despite the checkpoint being shutdown for one more day on Tuesday, flights will depart from Terminal B but passengers will have to check in at ticket counters and security checkpoints in Terminal C and Terminal E.

