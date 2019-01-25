CLOSE
At Least 1 Person Killed, Multiple Others Shot At Bar

(Centre Daily Times via AP)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person has been killed and multiple people have been shot by a gunman who opened fire at a hotel bar in central Pennsylvania.

WHTM-TV reports said the shooting occurred Thursday about 10:30 p.m. at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill on Atherton Street in State College. The bar is located inside the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center and about two miles (3 kilometers) from Penn State University’s main campus.

Police said the woman was shot and killed at the bar. Two others were also injured in the shooting.

Authorities said a 21-year-old man from Bellefonte drove away from the bar and broke into a home and shot a man inside before shooting and killing himself.

No further information was immediately available.

