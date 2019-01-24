Suspect In Rape Of Woman In Vegetative State Was Christian Rapper

The Metro reports that the group’s bio page says Sutherland and his musical partner ‘T’ were “adopted by 2 US citizens from a Haitian Orphanage in 1989 at the ages of 7(Nate) and 4(T). They had to learn the English language with in 3 months so that they would not be too far behind others their own ages in school.”

The rap group’s posters feature the bible verse: Ephesians verse 10 – 18, which reads: “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms…”

They once performed at a Father’s Day luncheon at a Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona in 2010.

Sutherland was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting the unnamed 29-year-old at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix, Arizona. On Thursday, he was charged with raping the comatose woman after police matched his DNA to the baby boy the victim gave birth to on December 29. Staff at the center were unaware she was pregnant until she went into labor.

The baby is now being cared for by the woman’s family.

Nathan Sutherland is currently being held in Maricopa County Jail in Arizona, according to reports.

PHOTO: AP, Myspace

