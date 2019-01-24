Jaah Kelly (R. Kelly’s Child) Drops Diss Track

The saga of R. Kelly continues. Here’s the latest. The singer’s transgender child, Jaah Kelly, has gotten into the mix and has dropped a diss track addressing the sex abuse allegations against their famous father.
Jaah, who was born Jaya Kelly, came out as transgender named “Jay Kelly” at age 14. But, in a recent radio interview, Jaah asked fans not to call her transgender or Kelly’s son.
Referring to herself as “R. Kelly’s child” in a post on her Instagram page, Jaah spoke about the clip.
I’ve personally decided that I’m going to drop it on the 22nd not only because @bu.k.u will have an emergency verse on it, but also because It was very hard to record the song, let alone write it and produce the beat and I’ve just been thinking about everything I’ve had to deal with being R.kelly’s child. It was hard to even post the parts that I did.. The past couple days have been a little rough but we gone be Gucci dawg. I appreciate and love all of the support ya’ll been giving not only me but my whole family.
(This IS NOT the single, this clip is just something i'm working on 😝🤔) Update on single: Ya'll, I'm dropping my single soon, today it was supposed to drop, but my studio equipment is not here. It was supposed to be here but still had not even been sent out to me. I recently moved to Ga as some of ya'll know, so I don't have my studio stuff with me! I apologize truly for the hold up, but I will drop this AS SOON as I can figure this out. So please be patient, this also my first time dropping song, so please bare with me! I thank everybody for the love and support, it means the world, ya'll don't understand! ❤️
I can see that his father didn’t pass on any talent to him. Look son, try to make it on your own and don’t try to “benefit” from your father’s name. Get you some counseling while you’re at it.
