LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say an armed man burst into a UPS facility in New Jersey and took two female workers hostage before officers stormed in and resolved the ordeal.
Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore says the suspect was apparently shot and injured, but the women were unharmed in the situation Monday at the supply chain processing facility in Logan Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Philadelphia.
Employee Allen Anthony Dowling tells The Associated Press he heard a fellow worker say someone had a gun. Dowling says he then heard what he thought was a gunshot and began to run along with other employees.
Fiore says there was apparently a prior relationship between the gunman and one of the women he took hostage.
Police swarmed the area in the morning and evacuated employees.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
One thought on “2 Female Victims Unharmed After UPS Hostage Situation”
victims of ? My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
Try it yourself . See More