Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Michael Campbell Didn’t Return Home From School

According to CBS Chicago, a 9-year-old boy was reported missing Tuesday night, after he didn’t come home from school. Police and relatives spent the night searching for Michael Campbell.

Michael lives about a block away from his Elementary School and was supposed to arrive home shortly after school ended Tuesday at 3 p.m. His mother reportedly called police at 8:40 p.m. when he still hadn’t made it home.

CBS reports, police have been using spotlights and other equipment to search alleys and yards in the area. Some of Michael’s belongings were found in an alley, but there was no sign of the boy.

His mother said he usually gets home from school no later than 4:15 p.m. When he didn’t show up, his family thought maybe he received a detention, or stopped at a friend’s house.

When Michael didn’t show up by 4:45 p.m., they began to search for him themselves, and when when they couldn’t find him, they called 911.

“Mikey, try to find some way to get in contact with your parents; your mom, your dad, somebody, anybody. Baby, please, please come home,” said his mother, Elmarita Fletcher.

His parents have reportedly been up all night, trying to track down their missing son, to no avail.

“I’ve checked everything that I had to check. My family, my mother, my sister. That’s the only place that he go,” Fletcher said.

Michael’s aunt, Allison Campbell, told CBS it is unlike Michael to not come home from school.

“He’s only 9 years old. He’s not the type of kid that strays away from home, and comes home later in the day. He’s not that type of kid,” she said.

Michael was reportedly last seen wearing a maroon jacket, maroon shirt, black pants, and orange and black Nike sneakers.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE